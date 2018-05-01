TVS Motor posts 24% growth in April sales with 3 Lakh units

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

TVS

TVS Motor Company today reported a 24 per cent increase in total sales at 3,04,795 units in April.

The company had sold a total of 2,46,310 units in the same month of the previous year, it said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales were at 2,93,418 units last month as against 2,41,007 units in April 2017, a growth of 21.7 per cent.

During the month, domestic two-wheeler sales increased 17.6 per cent to 2,41,604 units as against 2,05,522 units in the year-ago month.
First Published: Tue, May 01 2018. 16:46 IST

