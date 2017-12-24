JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Soon, male cabin crew members on Vistara flights

Goa hotels go for over Rs 1 lakh per night on Dec 31
Business Standard

TVS Motor re-appoints Sudarshan Venu as Joint MD for 5 yrs

Venu is the son of the company's Chairman and Managing Director Venu Srinivasan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

TVS Motor re-appoints Sudarshan Venu as Joint MD for 5 yrs

TVS Motor Company on said it has secured shareholders' approval to re-appoint Sudarshan Venu as Joint Managing Director for next five years.

Venu is the the son of the company's Chairman and Managing Director Venu Srinivasan.


The company has got the approval to re-appoint "Sudarshan Venu as Joint Managing Director of the company for a further period of five years commencing from 1st February 2018," it said in a regulatory filing.

The company took shareholders' approval through postal ballot.

First Published: Sun, December 24 2017. 21:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements