TVS Motor reports 10% growth in two-wheeler sales in July 2017

TVS Motor reported 9.7 per cent growth in total sales in July 2017 to 263,336 units from 240,042 units in the same month a year earlier. sales grew by 6.2 per cent, increasing from 206,605 units in July 2016 to 219,396 units in July 2017.

Scooter sales of grew by 35.8 per cent from 68,033 units in July 2016 to 92,378 units in July 2017. Motorcycles sales grew by 15.1 per cent from 95,062 units in July 2016 to 109,427 units in July 2017.

Company's total exports grew by 26.8 per cent from 40,192 units July 2016 to 50,957 units in July 2017. exports grew by 31.4 per cent increasing from 33,437 units in July 2016 to 43,940 units in July 2017.

The company sold 7,835 units of three-wheelers in July 2017 as against 7,960 units in July 2016.