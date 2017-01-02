TVS Motor reports 8% drop in two-wheeler sales in December

Company
Domestic steel makers start new year with price hike

Domestic slowdown has lead to the drop in overall sales of two-wheelers

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

TVS Motors
Workers at a TVS plant in Chennai

TVS Motor Company Ltd has reported an eight per cent drop in two-wheeler sales at 1,79,508 units in December as against 1,94,001 units in the same period last year.

Domestic sales have dropped by around 8.77 per cent to 1,53,413 units from 1,68,160 units, while exports rose to 26,095 units in December from 25,841 units in the corresponding period in 2015.

Company's scooter sales in December dropped to 55,536 units from 65,025 units last year, while motorcycles sales stood at 58,189 units as against 71,435 units in 2015.

TVS Motor Company clocked total sales of 1,84,901 units during the month of December this year as against 2,02,021 units registered in the preceding year.

