TVS Motor ropes in MASESA for expansion in Central America

Motor has roped in Auto's former dealer MASESA for its expansion in the Central American region. The company expects around Rs 500 crore to accrue from the region over the next three years.

Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director, Motor Company, said that the company has tied-up with MASESA, a major distributor of and in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

This will be one of the largest overseas entry for Motor, which currently caters to 60 countries. According to the company, around 500–600 exclusive outlets will be opened in over over a period of one year.

MASESA created a large network for in the region and is likely to benefit now.

The size of the two-wheeler market in is nearly half a million units per annum. The fragmented market is dominated mostly by Chinese players. The market size is close to $250 million annually.

targets to capture 25 per cent of the market share and earn revenue worth Rs 500 crore in the next three years. “We expect the venture to be profitable from day one,” says Venu while adding that the company expects large volumes to accrue from the 100cc and 125cc segments.