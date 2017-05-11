Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

CCI to probe Idea, Voda, Airtel on Jio's complaint alleging cartelisation
Business Standard

TVS Motor ropes in MASESA for expansion in Central America

Company eyes Rs 500 crore worth of revenues in 3 years, hopes to capture 25% of the market

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

TVS

TVS Motor has roped in Bajaj Auto's former dealer MASESA for its expansion in the Central American region. The company expects around Rs 500 crore to accrue from the region over the next three years.

Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director, TVS Motor Company, said that the company has tied-up with MASESA, a major distributor of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

This will be one of the largest overseas entry for TVS Motor, which currently caters to 60 countries. According to the company, around 500–600 exclusive outlets will be opened in Central America over over a period of one year.

MASESA created a large network for Bajaj in the region and is likely to benefit TVS now.

The size of the two-wheeler market in Central America is nearly half a million units per annum. The fragmented market is dominated mostly by Chinese players. The market size is close to $250 million annually.

TVS targets to capture 25 per cent of the market share and earn revenue worth Rs 500 crore in the next three years. “We expect the venture to be profitable from day one,” says Venu while adding that the company expects large volumes to accrue from the 100cc and 125cc segments.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

TVS Motor ropes in MASESA for expansion in Central America

Company eyes Rs 500 crore worth of revenues in 3 years, hopes to capture 25% of the market

Company eyes Rs 500 crore worth of revenues in 3 years, hopes to capture 25% of the market
TVS Motor has roped in Bajaj Auto's former dealer MASESA for its expansion in the Central American region. The company expects around Rs 500 crore to accrue from the region over the next three years.

Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director, TVS Motor Company, said that the company has tied-up with MASESA, a major distributor of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

This will be one of the largest overseas entry for TVS Motor, which currently caters to 60 countries. According to the company, around 500–600 exclusive outlets will be opened in Central America over over a period of one year.

MASESA created a large network for Bajaj in the region and is likely to benefit TVS now.

The size of the two-wheeler market in Central America is nearly half a million units per annum. The fragmented market is dominated mostly by Chinese players. The market size is close to $250 million annually.

TVS targets to capture 25 per cent of the market share and earn revenue worth Rs 500 crore in the next three years. “We expect the venture to be profitable from day one,” says Venu while adding that the company expects large volumes to accrue from the 100cc and 125cc segments.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

TVS Motor ropes in MASESA for expansion in Central America

Company eyes Rs 500 crore worth of revenues in 3 years, hopes to capture 25% of the market

TVS Motor has roped in Bajaj Auto's former dealer MASESA for its expansion in the Central American region. The company expects around Rs 500 crore to accrue from the region over the next three years.

Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director, TVS Motor Company, said that the company has tied-up with MASESA, a major distributor of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

This will be one of the largest overseas entry for TVS Motor, which currently caters to 60 countries. According to the company, around 500–600 exclusive outlets will be opened in Central America over over a period of one year.

MASESA created a large network for Bajaj in the region and is likely to benefit TVS now.

The size of the two-wheeler market in Central America is nearly half a million units per annum. The fragmented market is dominated mostly by Chinese players. The market size is close to $250 million annually.

TVS targets to capture 25 per cent of the market share and earn revenue worth Rs 500 crore in the next three years. “We expect the venture to be profitable from day one,” says Venu while adding that the company expects large volumes to accrue from the 100cc and 125cc segments.

image
Business Standard
177 22