Bharti Enterprises appoints Sam Ghosh as MD of financial services unit
Business Standard

TVS Motor sales up by 8% at 246,310 units in April

Two-wheeler exports grew by 43.9% to 35,485 units in April 2017

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

TVS Motor on Tuesday reported eight per cent sales growth at 246,310 units in April, 2017. The company had sold 2,27,096 units in the same period during the last fiscal.

The sales of two-wheeler increased by 8.4 per cent at 2,41,007 units in April 2017 from 2,22,350 units recorded in April 2016.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by four per cent at 2,05,522 in April 2017 from 1,97,692 in April 2016

Sale of scooters grew by 28.6 per cent to 81,443 units in April 2017 from 63,341 units in April 2016. Motorcycles sales grew by 10.4 per cent to 99,890 units in April 2017 from 90,491 units in April 2016.

Company's total exports grew by 41.9 per cent to 40,221 units in April 2017, from 28,354 units registered in the same period last year.

Two-wheeler exports grew by 43.9 per cent to 35,485 units in April 2017 from 24,658 units in April 2016.

Three-wheeler sales grew by 11.7% to 5,303 units in April 2017 from 4,746 units recorded in April 2016.

Business Standard
Business Standard
