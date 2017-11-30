TVS Motor scores on volumes, market share

The TVS Motor stock has been hitting fresh 52-week highs over the last week on expectation of a strong volume growth and market share gains. The company, which reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) volume growth in the September quarter, is expected to report a 25 per cent increase in volumes in November.

Robust demand, both from the domestic and exports markets, and a low base should help TVS. In recent months, its scooter Jupiter has been driving volumes and is currently the fifth-largest selling two-wheeler. The Jupiter’s sales grew 29 per cent y-o-y to 81,326 ...