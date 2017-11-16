TVS revs up on the premium track

Having edged past Hero in the mass-market scooter segment, TVS Motor Company is turning its attention to premium bikes.

As it gets ready to launch the Akula in partnership with BMW, the company says it is keen to ride up the category ladder while retaining its hold on the budget segment. At present TVS has the Apache range of bikes, it plans to launch Akula before the end of the year to add muscle to its premium portfolio. However, it should be prepared for a rough ride as Bajaj Dominar, Mahindra Mojo, Royal Enfield Classic 350 and many others are stepping on the gas for a slice ...