Twitter to add 'bookmarks' feature, allowing users save tweets for later

-
ALSO READTwitter working on new bookmarking feature to save tweets Twitter launches feature to show current events at the top of timelines Get live updates on ongoing events with Twitter's new feature Happening Now Twitter unveils new look with rounded interface- and its users aren't happy Twitter enables account sharing feature for mobile users
-
Twitter is testing a new feature named "Bookmarks" that will help its 330 million monthly active users privately flag tweets for viewing at ease when they have time.
In October, the micro-blogging platform announced that it is developing a bookmarking feature to save tweets.
Keith Coleman, Head of Product, had tweeted that the new feature #SaveForLater was in the works.
Tina Koyama, a staff product designer at the company, tweeted on Thursday:
News from the #SaveForLater team! We’ve decided to call our feature Bookmarks because that's a commonly used term for saving content and it fits nicely alongside the names of the other features in the navigation. pic.twitter.com/cQ0X1PHlsR— Tina
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU