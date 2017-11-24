JUST IN
Business Standard

Twitter to add 'bookmarks' feature, allowing users save tweets for later

The feature will help users keep a separate list of items they want to refer back to, instead of using the heart (aka "favourite") button

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter
Photo: Shutterstock

Twitter is testing a new feature named "Bookmarks" that will help its 330 million monthly active users privately flag tweets for viewing at ease when they have time.

In October, the micro-blogging platform announced that it is developing a bookmarking feature to save tweets.

Keith Coleman, Head of Product, had tweeted that the new feature #SaveForLater was in the works.


Tina Koyama, a staff product designer at the company, tweeted on Thursday:

First Published: Fri, November 24 2017. 11:13 IST

