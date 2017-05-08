Two Jet Airways aircraft collide at Delhi's IGI airport while taxiing out

Air passenger carrier on Sunday grounded two of its aircraft after they were involved in a minor collision at the here.

An airport official said the incident occurred in the afternoon when the two aircrafts, belonging to Jet Airways, brushed against each other while "taxiing out" to runway 29.

The official said the passengers and crew on-board on both flights numbered over 200.

According to a spokesperson, the two aircraft -- operating flight 9W 603 from Delhi-Srinagar and 9W 730 from Delhi-Patna -- were involved in a ground incident during taxi, while preparing for departure from

"All guests and crew on-board both aircraft are safe and are being taken to the terminal for re-accommodation in subsequent flights," the spokesperson said.

"The aircraft are currently being inspected by the engineering team. The airline has reported the event to the regulatory authorities. Both sets of crew have been de-rostered pending investigation."

The regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has ordered an enquiry into the incident.