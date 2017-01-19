Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Govt expects biotech sector to hit $100 billion by 2025
Business Standard

Two Mumbai airport officials suspended fudging on-time data

The finding gives weight to IndiGo's claim, which raised questions over computation of its OTP data

Aneesh Phadnis & Arindam Majumder  |  Mumbai/ New Delhi 

Indigo, airplane, aircraft, airline, flight
Photo: Shutterstock

Mumbai airport has suspended two executives after a probe found them involved in discrepancies in measurement of on-time performance of airlines.

The inquiry gives weight to IndiGo's claim, which raised questions about its computation and complained to regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation saying that the process was prone to fudging as it found that push back time of ten flights in November and 12 flights in December were recorded incorrectly in the airport operations database.

Following the complaint, DGCA set up an inquiry committee. Mumbai Airport is operated by GVK group-led consortium Mumbai International Airport Limited(MIAL). "On checking chocks-off data of the flights, it was observed that 10 flights during the month of December and 12 flights during the month of November 2016, were recorded incorrectly, thereby affecting OTP of the flights," MIAL's Deputy General Manager Rajesh Bobde wrote to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

"A detailed inquiry by MIAL is in progress. Appropriate action will be taken against the staff involved based on the findings of the inquiry," Bobde added.

When asked about the issue, a MIAL spokesperson said, "The matter is under investigation." 

On time performance has become a controversial issue and a subject of regulatory inquiry after market leader IndiGo complained to DGCA. Following that, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh met the regulator opposing any inquiry. Reacting to that, IndiGo said the reaction of the airline was surprising as there was no reason to oppose an investigation if the data was genuine. SpiceJet has heavily used the DGCA data, which says the airline has the best on-time performance, as branding tool.

Sources at Mumbai airport said that when aircraft is parked at aerobridge arrival, push back time is fed to the airport's operational database directly. However, for planes which get remote bays, the arrival and pushback time is computed with a mix of both automated data and manual intervention. 

"A radar system captures the touchdown time. After that, the airport staffs manually record the time when the aircraft reaches the bay. This practice is used by airport staff for recording data for all airlines," a source at Mumbai airport said.

This data is shared by MIAL with airlines on a daily basis to ascertain reasons for the delays. Airlines submit their own arrival and push back data often pointing out the discrepancy in the way data is being recorded at the airport, the source added. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Two Mumbai airport officials suspended fudging on-time data

The finding gives weight to IndiGo's claim, which raised questions over computation of its OTP data

The finding gives weight to IndiGo's claim, which raised questions over computation of its OTP data
Mumbai airport has suspended two executives after a probe found them involved in discrepancies in measurement of on-time performance of airlines.

The inquiry gives weight to IndiGo's claim, which raised questions about its computation and complained to regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation saying that the process was prone to fudging as it found that push back time of ten flights in November and 12 flights in December were recorded incorrectly in the airport operations database.

Following the complaint, DGCA set up an inquiry committee. Mumbai Airport is operated by GVK group-led consortium Mumbai International Airport Limited(MIAL). "On checking chocks-off data of the flights, it was observed that 10 flights during the month of December and 12 flights during the month of November 2016, were recorded incorrectly, thereby affecting OTP of the flights," MIAL's Deputy General Manager Rajesh Bobde wrote to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

"A detailed inquiry by MIAL is in progress. Appropriate action will be taken against the staff involved based on the findings of the inquiry," Bobde added.

When asked about the issue, a MIAL spokesperson said, "The matter is under investigation." 

On time performance has become a controversial issue and a subject of regulatory inquiry after market leader IndiGo complained to DGCA. Following that, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh met the regulator opposing any inquiry. Reacting to that, IndiGo said the reaction of the airline was surprising as there was no reason to oppose an investigation if the data was genuine. SpiceJet has heavily used the DGCA data, which says the airline has the best on-time performance, as branding tool.

Sources at Mumbai airport said that when aircraft is parked at aerobridge arrival, push back time is fed to the airport's operational database directly. However, for planes which get remote bays, the arrival and pushback time is computed with a mix of both automated data and manual intervention. 

"A radar system captures the touchdown time. After that, the airport staffs manually record the time when the aircraft reaches the bay. This practice is used by airport staff for recording data for all airlines," a source at Mumbai airport said.

This data is shared by MIAL with airlines on a daily basis to ascertain reasons for the delays. Airlines submit their own arrival and push back data often pointing out the discrepancy in the way data is being recorded at the airport, the source added. 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Two Mumbai airport officials suspended fudging on-time data

The finding gives weight to IndiGo's claim, which raised questions over computation of its OTP data

Mumbai airport has suspended two executives after a probe found them involved in discrepancies in measurement of on-time performance of airlines.

The inquiry gives weight to IndiGo's claim, which raised questions about its computation and complained to regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation saying that the process was prone to fudging as it found that push back time of ten flights in November and 12 flights in December were recorded incorrectly in the airport operations database.

Following the complaint, DGCA set up an inquiry committee. Mumbai Airport is operated by GVK group-led consortium Mumbai International Airport Limited(MIAL). "On checking chocks-off data of the flights, it was observed that 10 flights during the month of December and 12 flights during the month of November 2016, were recorded incorrectly, thereby affecting OTP of the flights," MIAL's Deputy General Manager Rajesh Bobde wrote to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

"A detailed inquiry by MIAL is in progress. Appropriate action will be taken against the staff involved based on the findings of the inquiry," Bobde added.

When asked about the issue, a MIAL spokesperson said, "The matter is under investigation." 

On time performance has become a controversial issue and a subject of regulatory inquiry after market leader IndiGo complained to DGCA. Following that, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh met the regulator opposing any inquiry. Reacting to that, IndiGo said the reaction of the airline was surprising as there was no reason to oppose an investigation if the data was genuine. SpiceJet has heavily used the DGCA data, which says the airline has the best on-time performance, as branding tool.

Sources at Mumbai airport said that when aircraft is parked at aerobridge arrival, push back time is fed to the airport's operational database directly. However, for planes which get remote bays, the arrival and pushback time is computed with a mix of both automated data and manual intervention. 

"A radar system captures the touchdown time. After that, the airport staffs manually record the time when the aircraft reaches the bay. This practice is used by airport staff for recording data for all airlines," a source at Mumbai airport said.

This data is shared by MIAL with airlines on a daily basis to ascertain reasons for the delays. Airlines submit their own arrival and push back data often pointing out the discrepancy in the way data is being recorded at the airport, the source added. 

image
Business Standard
177 22