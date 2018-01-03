Two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales end 2017 in top gear

Shrugging off the impact of demonetisation, two-wheeler and commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturers ended the 2017 calendar year on a high note.

The monthly sales data released by the companies on January 2, show that the sales of these vehicles advanced at a fast clip in December 2017 over the year-ago-period as last year’s low base, which came after the note ban in November 2016. While steep discounts and attractive finance schemes drove truck sales in top gear last month, a sales push by the two-wheeler companies, led to higher two-wheeler dispatches. Volumes are expected ...