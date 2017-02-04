Tyre makers hike prices amid note ban slowdown

Tyre have increased prices by 2-5 per cent on rising raw material costs and margin pressures. But retailers said this was not the right time to do so because sales were down due to demonetisation.

While prices of car and truck have been raised by 2-3 per cent, those for two- and three-wheelers have been raised by 2-5 per cent.

Retailers said the hikes came amid a 30-40 per cent decline in sales due to demonetisation. They also did not agree with the reasons cited by manufacturers for the price hikes.

Some did not respond to queries but other confirmed the price increases. A few increased prices early this week and a more are planning to do so before February 11.

said it had hiked prices by 1 per cent in January. "We are witnessing a significant increase in raw material prices--both natural rubber and crude oil-based. We are evaluating the course of action for the remaining two months of the quarter," said Arnab Banerjee, executive director, operations, Ceat.

Another executive said rubber prices in January 2016 were Rs 97 a kg and this had increased to Rs 137 in January 2017 and now to Rs 160. Compared to last year, prices have climbed 50 per cent. In the last one month, prices rose 17 per cent.

has been felt more in smaller towns where transactions are mainly in cash. The aggressive growth in Chinese tyre sales in the replacement market has slowed down as the business was conducted entirely in cash. Indian will have time till the second quarter because Chinese are unlikely come into the market before that.

representatives said prices of Chinese were Rs 5,000-6,000 lower than those made in the country. The price hikes would open the gap and provide an advantage to cheaper Chinese tyres, they added.