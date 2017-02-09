UB says sales could drop by 40% on SC ban on liquor shops on highways

India's largest beer maker Ltd (UBL), majority owned by Dutch firm Heineken, says it could potentially see sales of the alcoholic beverage drop by as much as 40 per cent once the Supreme Court ban on liquor shops on highways comes into effect from April.

The estimates were arrived after mapping liquor outlets and sales from these stores across India, said officials on Thursday.

On December 15, the Apex Court ruled that that states should cancel licences for liquor shops on and around national and state highways over a petition for a ban citing increasing number of road accidents due to drunken driving. The ban includes shutting of liquor vending shops 500 metres from all highways.



"We need to first find out what are the exact specifics of the order. There are a lot of roads in India that run with the city and there are state highways. It is also said that there is chance that the state highways are exempted," said Steven Bosch, Chief Financial Officer of UBL on a conference call.

Anil Pisharody, senior Vice President Finance said that the challenge is not the renewal of licences but to get a place to relocate as close as possible.

"The problem is more of logistics now. They need to relocate to close by area. This takes time, if it happens immediately well and good, but that is not usually the case. How much time the whole process will take is anyone's guess," said Pisharody.

UB controls over half of India's beer sales of nearly 300 million cases. While it continues to grow sales of popular brands such as Kingfisher beer and UB Export, the company would look at expanding premium products from the Heineken portfolio into states outside of Karnataka, its main market. The company on Wednesday asked its non executive chairman Vijay Mallya, currently under exile in the United Kingdom, to resign from the board.

Mallya lost UB and liquor maker United Spirits Ltd to foreign rivals Heineken and Diageo, after his airlines business went bust and put him in deep debt. He has been accused as an absconder and the Indian government has issued notices to the United Kingdom to extradite him to India.

UB has seen sales dip due to demonetisation across India, while facing bigger challenges in Maharashtra due to higher excise duties and in Tamil Nadu, which could be due to the ongoing political crisis in the state.

"Before also the orders were irregular. We do not know the exact reason and will find it out. We assume it is because of a series of events including demise of the chief minister or a push towards their local products," said Bosch.

UB saw its primary volumes go down 8 per cent in the current quarter which they attributed as a direct impact of demonetisation in November and December. The company said the worst month was December due to the trickle down effect of demonetization.