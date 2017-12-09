Uber agrees to settle case filed by Indian rape victim

Technologies and an Indian woman who had accused its top executives of improperly obtaining her medical records after a company driver raped her have agreed to settle a



When contacted, confirmed the filing which says a settlement has been reached between all defendants and expects the case to be dismissed in January.



Terms of the settlement were, however, not disclosed.In 2014, the Indian woman was raped by an driver in New Delhi. She had filed a lawsuit earlier and later "voluntarily" withdrew it.In June this year, she filed another case against the ride-hailing company and its embattled CEO for "unlawfully" obtaining her medical records and engaging in offensive conspiracy theories about the brutal incident.The woman, identified only as in the 18-page lawsuit filed in the federal court in California, said has taken startup culture, in which "fierceness" and "always be hustling" are prioritised above people to a new extreme, "perpetuating rape culture and violating all bounds of decency as to customer privacy".spent the early part of this year battling a number of issues, including widespread mismanagement and harassment at workplace.Troubles started for after a former employee wrote a blog post alleging sexual harassment and sexism at the firm. Matters came to a head when reports emerged that a top executive had allegedly obtained medical records of the 26- year-old woman raped by an driver in India in 2014.Following these co-founder and then CEO stepped down and in August, former Expedia chief was brought in as the new chief executive.