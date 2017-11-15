Uber driver allegedly attacks passenger at Bengaluru airport

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has alleged he was attacked by a mob of cab drivers at the city’s on Monday night over an argument about seat belts not being accessible in the cab he booked through Uber.

Dave Banerjee (48), CEO of an and co-founder of a yoga-wear brand, tweeted on Tuesday recounting the incident and sharing photos of the injuries he had suffered. He alleged that he was attacked by a mob of 20 drivers at the airport, in an incident that lasted more than 45 minutes.

Banerjee and two colleagues had booked a cab from the airport. He could not find passenger seatbelts in the Uber he had hailed and so demanded that the driver stop the car so that the seatbelts could be located. An argument began when Banerjee reportedly forced the driver to pull over, which he did.

The driver exited the vehicle and began screaming at the trio. The passengers decided to book another cab. But upon exiting the Uber bay at Bengaluru’s airport in their new cab, a mob of drivers stopped the car and allegedly attacked Banerjee. He said upon using the SOS button provided within Uber’s app, the company’s call centre agent instructed him to call the local police as they could not help. Banerjee has registered a Medical Legal Case but has not filed a First Information Report with the police yet. Banerjee said he was told by Uber that it was sorry for the inconvenience he had faced. He also said that Uber’s mails were unapologetic.

An Uber spokesperson said in a statement: “What’s been described has no place on our app. Safety of our riders is a priority for us at Uber. We have barred the driver-partner’s access to the Uber app. We will support the law enforcement authorities in

their investigation and proceedings in any way

possible.”