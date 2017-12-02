Uber, Goibibo, AdVoice: Startups known for rewarding customer loyalty

Acquiring new customers is the topmost priority for every startup, they are focused on finding, targeting and acquiring new customers.

Most businesses tend to forget that the heart of any business or organisation lies in their first or

Here are three for whom rewarding their customers is topmost priority.

Cab referrals - Uber

lets you request door-to-door transportation at the tap of a button in over 630 cities worldwide.

rewards its drivers more handsomely. Under UberDOST, each driver referral from a person completing a fixed number of trips within 120 days can earn the driver Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000-users can also take advantage of the referral programme.

So, recommending an ride can earn you Rs 150 per friend as gives you Rs 50-75 off for each of your next three rides with a validity of three months. More important, your friends get the same reward for their three rides if they use your invite code.

Talk time referrals - AdVoice

is a Mobile Audio Ad Network with a proprietary mobile advertising platform. replaces the Ringback tone, the tone that people hear while making a phone call, with an audio ad (AdRBT).

Users, in this context, are Airtel's subscribers who have opted-in for its program. These users permit AdVoice's ads to be played to their callers. As these subscribers benefit from free airtime for every ad that is played, each advertiser, in a way, helps them to reduce their

Travel referrals - Goibibo

is the largest online hotels booking engine in and also one of the leading air aggregators.

Travel also run referral programmes for their apps. If you have signed into you are looking at Rs 1,000 in Gocash-much like a wallet-for each referral and the new customer gets Rs 3,000 for using the app. It also allows you to sync your contact book so that you get Rs 50 in Gocash when any of your contacts make a booking on