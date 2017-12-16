Uber hacked trade secrets, bribed foreign officials, alleges ex-employee

A former employee has alleged that a special division within the global ride-hailing app was responsible for acts of corporate espionage, the theft of trade secrets, the bribery of foreign officials and several means of unlawful surveillance.

The allegations against were part of a latter dubbed as "Jacobs letter" that was written by the attorney for Richard Jacobs who previously worked as Uber's manager of global intelligence before being fired in April this year, TechCrunch reported on Saturday.

Jacobs alleged that Uber's secretive Strategic Services Group (SSG) "frequently engaged in fraud and theft, and employed third-party vendors to obtain unauthorised data or information."

According to The Verge, he also accused security officers of "hacking" and "destruction of evidence related to eavesdropping against opposition groups."

The letter is part of the legal battle between and Alphabet's self-driving unit over self-driving technology.

The letter alleged that some of the information gathered was relayed to then-CEO Travis Kalanick, the report added.

"While we haven't substantiated all the claims in this letter-and, importantly, any related to Waymo-our new leadership has made clear that going forward we will compete honestly and fairly, on the strength of our ideas and technology," an spokesperson told TechCrunch.

A spokesperson said: "Separate and apart from the letter, has accumulated significant evidence that is using stolen trade secrets, including copying aspects of Waymo's LiDAR designs down to the micron, and we look forward to trial".

is an autonomous car development company spun out of Google's parent company

has estimated damages at nearly $1.9 billion and wants to curtail Uber's self-driving car programme, which says uses its technology.

In May, fired Anthony Levandowski, who earlier headed its self-driving car project, for allegedly stealing some 14,000 documents from

Levandowski was part of before he joined