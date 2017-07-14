Uber hands over Russia biz to Yandex with $3.7-bn merger

The San Francisco-based company and NV are merging their ride-hailing businesses in will invest $225 million and take a 36.6 per cent stake in a new, yet-to-be named venture that will be valued at $3.73 billion, the said in a statement Thursday. The shares of Yandex, which will invest $100 million and own 59.3 per cent of the new enterprise, rose as much as 9.6 per cent in Moscow, the highest since June 2014.

The deal with is Uber’s second retreat from a major market. Last year, left in exchange for a 17.5 percent stake in rival Didi Chuxing, after losing more than $2 billion battling its competitor. While remains the dominant ride-hailing operator in the U.S., it has been on the defensive, beset by scandals that led to Travis Kalanick’s ouster as chief executive officer. The agreement with is part of Uber’s renewed effort to improve revenue, narrow losses and resolve its issues.

“This deal is a testament to our exceptional growth in the region and helps continue to build a sustainable global business,” Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, Uber’s chief for Europe, and Africa, said in the statement.

Tigran Khudaverdyan, head of Taxi in Russia, will become CEO of the combined enterprise, and said. Together, their businesses handle 35 million rides a month, and will also operate in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus and Georgia. The deal is expected to close in the last three months of 2017.

Uber’s exit from could be a precursor to more deals in other big, fiercely competitive ride-hailing markets. have raised questions as recently as this month about Uber’s continued losses in India and Southeast Asia, asking privately whether the company would be better served by cutting deals with market leaders Ola and Grab, two people familiar with the matter said.

Uber’s loss before interest, taxes and stock-based compensation totaled $708 million in the first three months of the year, an improvement from the $991 million loss in the prior quarter. Losses narrowed further in the latest period, recently told Net revenue was $1.5 billion in the first quarter, according to its more conservative accounting method.

In Russia, Taxi has gross bookings of $1.01 billion on an annualized basis, while had $566 million, according to a presentation prepared for The new, unnamed company “will have the right to use Taxi and brands in the region,” the said. Apps from both ride-hailing will continue to be offered, while the driver app will become a single platform. They will also operate the UberEATS food-delivery service.

“Many of us who work inside feel that everyone has already switched to ride-sharing, but in reality, we are just at the beginning of this journey,” Khudaverdyan wrote in a blog post.