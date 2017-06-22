Uber India faces uncertainty on Kalanick's exit

Employees at Uber India are concerned that they could lose market share to local rival Ola due to the uncertainty over the exit of its founder and chief executive officer Travis Kalanick. Kalanick announced his resignation amid pressure from a clutch of investors on Wednesday. His stepping down is a culmination of months of pent-up demand for action from investors, employees and the public, as the firm went from being a beacon of everything that’s great about Silicon Valley to everything that’s wrong with it. Uber, which has raised around $15 ...

Karan Choudhury & Alnoor Peermohamed