Uber India tightens drivers' screening process, allows sharing of location

The US-based ride hailing major has rolled out a slew of features for riders and drivers on its platform in India, including real-time trip sharing, instant ID checks and improvements in the analysis of driver and user reviews.

At an event in Bengaluru, the company announced that it was extending its 'Share Trip' feature to drivers, letting them easily inform their families about their whereabouts at late night hours. Another feature included the flagging of duplicate driver profiles, ensuring that only drivers verified by were on the platform.

"At every step, we are maximising the use of technology to bring and through features such as two-way feedback and ratings, telematics and GPS, among others, which we believe will have a positive impact on furthering trust and empathy between riders and driver partners today," said Apurva Dalal, head of engineering at India.

says it is investing heavily in finding new ways to gauge driver behaviour, apart from its existing reliance on feedback provided by riders. The company's driver dashboard now includes reports telling them how many times they were overspeeding or driving rashly, thereby, helping them to improve subsequent experiences of the customers.

Apart from just using technology to improve safety, has also devised training programmes for its drivers on how to address female occupants in their As of drivers too is at stake, the company has also introduced guidelines on how riders should conduct themselves in and what they should do to ensure their

"We strongly believe that ensuring a safe ride experience requires concerted efforts. Riders, drivers, Uber, law enforcement agencies, policy makers and India Inc must come together to make our cities safe," said Pradeep Parameswaran, head of central operations at India.

After reports in the media suggesting the government's plans to make it mandatory for drivers of and to furnish their Aadhaar cards at the time of signing up, says it is evaluating the use of the biometric tool to improve driver verification. Parameswaran added that anything that would improve of drivers and riders is already being considered.

Ride hailing and have faced an uphill battle in winning the trust of riders and the administration in India. After a case of a driver raping a female passenger in Delhi came to light, the two faced a ban in several cities and were forced to improve their driver verification methods.

Uber's campaign to boost in India comes after it was revealed that Eric Alexander, former head of Uber's Asia Pacific business, had appropriated medical records of the rape victim and was investigating it to prove foul play by Alexander was fired by when organisations ReCode and New York Times got to know of the violation.