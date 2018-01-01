Uber is in investing mode in India: Amit Jain

For Uber Technologies, 2017 was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride. The most valued start-up was accused of having a toxic and sexist work culture; it saw exits of founder-chief executive Travis Kalanick; it wrapped up operations in China and merged its Russian business with the taxi arm of search engine giant Yandex.

Investors took charge and brought in Dara Khosrowshahi to change Uber and the company ended the year with a big investment from SoftBank. Keeping the team together in this testing time, Uber India President Amit Jain is optimistic. He tells Karan Choudhury their position ...