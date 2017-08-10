Uber looks to break the outsider image with TV ad campaign

It has not been an easy year for global ride-hailing major Uber. A series of scandals since January 2017 has left deep scars on the brand globally and in India too, where it is fighting to topple local rival Ola. Now with a new marketing head in place and an eye on the mass market, Uber India seems keen to shed its foreign image with a campaign that positions it as a brand steeped in local culture. With this it hopes to deflect global outrage, reach out to a larger demographic and challenge the notion that rival Ola is the only local in town. The new campaign uses ‘’ or ...