Uber, Ola get extension to comply with Karnataka ride sharing ban

government on Friday gave an extension of 15 days to and after the San Fransico-based ride-hailing service sought time to comply with its ban on ride sharing services in Bengaluru.

Both and representatives met Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy earlier in the day after authorities seizing cabs offering ride-hailing services to commuters. Both firms have launched campaigns to garner public support for their ride sharing services which were recently deemed illegal by the transport department.

“They know it is illegal. Yet they want to apply public pressure without complying with the rules,” said Reddy in a telephonic interview.

“Our focus is on reducing traffic and congestion but at the same time, the state is responsible for safety of its people”