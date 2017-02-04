Company
Uber, Ola get extension to comply with Karnataka ride sharing ban

Both firms have launched campaigns to garner public support for their ride sharing services

Alnoor Peermohamed  |  Bengaluru 

Ola and Uber pilot bike taxi services in congested Bengaluru

Karnataka government on Friday gave an extension of 15 days to Uber and Ola after the San Fransico-based ride-hailing service sought time to comply with its ban on ride sharing services in Bengaluru.

Both Uber and Ola representatives met Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy earlier in the day after authorities seizing cabs offering ride-hailing services to commuters. Both firms have launched campaigns to garner public support for their ride sharing services which were recently deemed illegal by the Karnataka transport department.

“They know it is illegal. Yet they want to apply public pressure without complying with the rules,” said Reddy in a telephonic interview. 

“Our focus is on reducing traffic and congestion but at the same time, the state is responsible for safety of its people”

