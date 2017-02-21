Uber's partnership with Jio Money means more competition for Paytm

India’s largest digital wallet, Paytm, will face competition from Infocomm for making payments on ride-hailing platform Uber, its largest merchant partner in the country.

and announced the signing of a strategic partnership on Monday that would allow users of the San Francisco-based company’s services to pay for rides using In addition, users of will have the option of booking a ride on from within the app.

“ have become part of our everyday lives and by integrating as a payment option, our riders will have the ability to use a familiar and consistent payment experience,” said Madhu Kannan, chief business officer for India and emerging markets at

The agreement to accept as a payment option on is just the start of collaborations between the two firms. The two are working to integrate several of their services that could include digital content, entertainment and even in-car Internet connectivity for customers.

For Paytm, the move by to open up a new payment method could hurt the number of transactions it processes. While it continues to remain the largest digital wallet in the country with nearly 150 million monthly active users, Jio is tapping its 100 million-plus telecom subscribers to boost services such as

and spokespersons confirmed that there would be no change in the existing partnership between the two

has found few takers for its solution in the online world. Apart from Uber, none of the leading new economy such as Flipkart, Snapdeal, Amazon or accept payments through Paytm’s digital wallet. Instead, the company has turned its sights to winning with offline merchants, both organised and mom and pop stores.