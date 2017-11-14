Uber South Asia policy chief Shweta Rajpal Kohli quits, joins Salesforce

Uber's chief of policy for India and South Asia has quit, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, in the latest high-level departure from the online taxi company.

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, a former Indian journalist who joined last year, would join cloud-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc next month, the sources told Reuters.

Uber, in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday, confirmed Kohli had quit.

Kohli was mostly tasked with building Uber's relations with regulators and government officials in India, a market where the firm has faced several regulatory and reputational hurdles.

One source said Kohli "was leading government engagements in the influential circles, so her exit is a step back for "

was briefly banned in New Delhi after one of its drivers raped a woman passenger in 2014.

hired a law firm this year to investigate how the firm managed to obtain the medical records of the rape victim, an incident that led to criticism of the culture at the US firm, sources told Reuters in June. declined to comment.

Kohli is the latest senior executive to leave The firm's European policy chief quit in October, shortly after the departure of Uber's top boss in Britain.

has suffered a tumultuous few months which has seen former CEO and co-founder forced out after a series of boardroom controversies and other regulatory battles in multiple US states and around the world.

counts India as its second-biggest market after the United States. It operates in about 30 Indian cities and competes with Ola, a ride-hailing service backed by Japan's

said on Monday it had agreed with a consortium led by and on a potential investment.