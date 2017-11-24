JUST IN
Business Standard

Uber to partner with Mahindra for electric vehicles in India

Uber will deploy hundreds of electric vehicles including Mahindra's e2o hatchback and eVerito sedan in Delhi and Hyderabad

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies will partner with automaker Mahindra and Mahindra to add electric vehicles on its platform in India, the two companies said in a statement on Friday.

Uber will deploy hundreds of electric vehicles including Mahindra's e2o hatchback and eVerito sedan in Delhi and Hyderabad, and will consider adding the cars in other cities across India.
First Published: Fri, November 24 2017. 13:55 IST

