Uber to partner with Mahindra for electric vehicles in India

-
ALSO READFord-Mahindra alliance: Why the deal is a win-win for both Mahindra & Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in US Ola kicks off pilot of its electric mass mobility project in Nagpur News digest: M&M-Ford pact, PM to review economic situation today, and more EESL, M&M join hands to implement energy efficient alternatives with LED
-
Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies will partner with automaker Mahindra and Mahindra to add electric vehicles on its platform in India, the two companies said in a statement on Friday.
Uber will deploy hundreds of electric vehicles including Mahindra's e2o hatchback and eVerito sedan in Delhi and Hyderabad, and will consider adding the cars in other cities across India.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU