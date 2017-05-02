Uber to take on FoodPanda, Swiggy in India with the launch of UberEats

San Francisco-based ride hailing platform launched its ordering and delivery service in India, starting off with making the service available in the city of Mumbai.

The move marks yet another commitment from company in India which is currently engaged in a bitter battle with Softbank-funded Ola for winning the country’s ride hailing market. had kicked off its service in India in August 2013 by offering its service to riders in Bengaluru at first.

While did not share too many details, the company said it would look to expand the service to six Indian cities, presumably the country’s largest metros, by the end of 2017. The launch of in Mumbai will take the number of cities the service is present in up to 78, spread across 26 countries.

“The introduction of in India, with Mumbai as the first city, is a major step in our global expansion and showcases our commitment to the region. The app brings the perfect pairing of amazing restaurant partners, innovative technology, and the efficient delivery network at a tap of a button to people in India,” said Bhavik Rathod, Head of India.

Rathod had served as the General Manager for Uber’s ride hailing service in India since its entry into the country in 2013.

will go head to head with services such as FoodPanda, and Swiggy, which are already well established in all the large Indian cities. All three have thousands of restaurants partnering with them, and it will be interesting to see how plans to woo them to join its service.

After going through a period of high growth and then consolidation, India’s food-tech sector is only now showing signs of recovering from a bloodbath that saw several die due to the lack of funding. The onset of cash-flush global competition in the space could once againg kick off a similar battle.

Even Internet search giant Google last month introduced an app Areo, which collates restaurant delivery and home services businesses. While Google has remained mum on the launch of the service, it has already tied up with online restaurants Freshmenu, Box8 and Fassos, apart from home services aggregator UrbanClap.

Uber’s arch nemesis Ola too had experimented with ordering and grocery delivery as a way to ensure maximum utilisation of its driver fleet. However, the company shut down both services - Ola Cafe and Ola Story a year after launching them. Sources close to the company had told Business Standard that neither service received the kind of traction Ola was hoping for.