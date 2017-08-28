JUST IN
Uber updates app, allows instant messaging with driver

The new features will roll-out gradually and are aimed to provide a seamless ride experience

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Uber

Uber, the ridesharing app that connects riders with driver partners, on Monday announced to roll out two new features – In-app chat and multi-destination -- that will provide convenient ride experience to the users and make their experience frictionless.

The in-app chat feature allows riders and driver partners to get in touch with one another by the means of messages. The riders can share their location, landmark and other information over messages with the driver partners that helps in coordinating the pickup faster and cost effective, since there is no call charges involved.

The feature allows both riders and driver partners to see if their chats are delivered and read. This features also means that regardless of where they are located across the globe, riders and drivers won’t have to share their phone number with one another should they have to get in touch. 

How the In-app chat feature works:

Uber in-app chat

Uber in-app chat feature

 

  • When connected to a driver, a rider should go to the Uber feed and tap “contact” and then “chat”
  • During a POOL trip, the feature lets the driver partner know which rider sent the chat
  • Both riders and driver partners will see if their chats are delivered and read, helping to confirm the other received the communication

The multi-destination feature, on the other hand, enables riders to add multiple stops along their route. With this feature, riders can add multiple layovers to drop colleagues, friends and family by adding different stops in the app itself.

How is how the multiple-destination feature works: 

Uber multiple-destination feature

Uber multiple-destination feature

 

  • Click the ‘+’ next to the ‘Where to?’ box, which is located at the top bar of app
  • Add the addresses of the additional stops
  • Riders can also add and remove stops during the trip

