Uber updates app, allows instant messaging with driver

Uber, the ridesharing app that connects with driver partners, on Monday announced to roll out two new features – In-app chat and multi-destination -- that will provide convenient ride experience to the users and make their experience frictionless.

The in-app chat feature allows and driver partners to get in touch with one another by the means of messages. The can share their location, landmark and other information over messages with the driver partners that helps in coordinating the pickup faster and cost effective, since there is no call charges involved.

The feature allows both and driver partners to see if their chats are delivered and read. This features also means that regardless of where they are located across the globe, and won’t have to share their phone number with one another should they have to get in touch.

How the In-app chat feature works: in-app chat feature When connected to a driver, a rider should go to the feed and tap “contact” and then “chat”

During a POOL trip, the feature lets the driver partner know which rider sent the chat

Both and driver partners will see if their chats are delivered and read, helping to confirm the other received the communication

The multi-destination feature, on the other hand, enables to add multiple stops along their route. With this feature, can add multiple layovers to drop colleagues, friends and family by adding different stops in the app itself.