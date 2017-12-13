UberEATS expands menu with Mumbai lessons

UberEats, the on-demand food delivery app, is on an expansion spree. Having rolled out operations in Mumbai in May this year, in a short span of time it has expanded to six more cities — Delhi, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh and Hyderabad.

In the process, it is amplifying key learnings from its Mumbai debut to enhance its offerings. Prior to its Mumbai launch, UberEats had commissioned a third-party survey to understand consumer preferences while ordering food online. “In terms of cuisines, Indian, Chinese and pizza are the top three that are ordered online. ...