UberEATS plans quick service restaurant tie-ups for rapid growth

On a rapid expansion mode, UberEATS, the food delivery app by the global ride-sharing giant, is tying up with local and international (QSR) chains such as McDonald's, to increase the number of orders it receives.

The company has a global tie-up with McDonald's as a delivery partner. It plans to bring this association to India and possibly take over the whole food delivery operation of the chain in select cities. The company is at present starting operations in various metropolitan cities and might in the next one year increase its operations into the 29 cities where its cab service aggregating business already exists.

"We are working with them on how we launch in India; we are optimistic about that. You can take that as a signal that we are interested in food of all price points. We are the only partner working with them in many of the continents," said Jason Droege, Head of UberEverything.

The company has expanded into six cities in six months and has around 5,000 restaurants live on its portal. It says the online food delivery market grew 150 per cent year-on-year in 2016, with estimated (GMV) of $300 million (nearly Rs 2,000 crore).

"We know there is a huge appetite in India for the ease and convenience of food delivered at the push of a button. We have been thrilled by the reception we've got from restaurants and delivery partners eager to grow their business with us. is the future of food; the food delivery business is where our strengths currently are and will be a great starting point," said Droege.

In India, the company said, it was well on track to its commitment to be in seven big metros by the end of 2017. has partnered with popular QSRs like Mad Over Donuts, Chai Point and Chaayos across the country.

In many countries, has exclusive partnerships with popular restaurant chains. The recently announced partnership with McDonald's is an example. This partnership is live in many countries -- the US, Australia, Belgium, Japan, Mexico and New Zealand, for instance. The company is already live in almost 7,000 of McDonald's outlets. is available in 29 countries. In fact, in some cities around the world (Tokyo, Grenoble, Milan, Seoul), is the primary business for Uber, over ride-sharing.

" is partnering with over 80,000 restaurants around the world. We have doubled the number of restaurant partners in four months, from November 2016 to March 2017, from 20,000 to 40,000 and are now at 80,000. The had the first contribution-positive cities in March 2017 (three of 71 cities). In June, we had 22 contribution-positive cities out of 99 and in July, 27 contribution-positive cities out of 108," said Droege.

In India, the company faces competition from Zomato, which is fast expanding its food ordering business.