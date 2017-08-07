UK-based Liberty House sends plan on ABG Shipyard to NCLT

UK-based Liberty House has proposed a new business model to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as part of its acquisition plan of ABG Shipyard. The plan includes a ship breaking facility, along with the existing shipbuilding and repair space. “Since the core of Liberty's business model is steel, the main plan is to generate steel scrap from ship breaking and further melt this to make heavy melting steel (HMS) that will be sold entirely in the domestic (India) market,” Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of Liberty House Group, told Business ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?