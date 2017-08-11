UK trade unions split over Tata Steel's pension plan

The biggest trade union in the UK has expressed reservations about Tata Steel’s proposed solution for pension liabilities, even as another union has backed the plan. Tata Steel, the country’s largest steel producer, is expected to announce on Friday its plan to detach the existing pension scheme from the business and offer a choice to its employees to either join the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) or be part of a new British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS). The company is expected to approach existing members of the scheme in September for the same. According to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?