JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

RIL to spend another $23 bn on Jio over next 3-4 years, says Moody's
Business Standard

UltraTech Cement Q3 net falls 23% to Rs 4.56 bn on raw material price rise

UltraTech Cement Q3 net sales rose to Rs 78.97 billion from Rs 59.27 billion

Reuters 

Ultratech Cement
Workers walk in front of an UltraTech concrete mixture truck at the construction site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad | Photo: Reuters

India's UltraTech Cement Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday posted a 23 per cent drop in third-quarter profit, hurt by rising pet coke and coal prices.

Profit fell to Rs 4.56 billion ($71.4 million) for the quarter ended December 31, from Rs 5.95 billion a year ago, the company said.

The quarterly performance was also hurt by the ban of pet coke usage in some states, the company added.

However, net sales rose to Rs 78.97 billion from Rs 59.27 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a consolidated net profit of 4.49 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
First Published: Thu, January 18 2018. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements