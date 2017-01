UltraTech Cement's net in the third quarter of 2016-17 went up by 4.76%, a regulatory filing by the company showed here on Saturday.

The consolidated net of the company stood at Rs 594 crore for the third quarter of 2016-17 compared to Rs 567 crore a year ago.

The net sales of the company dropped from Rs 6,013 crore in the third quarter of 2015-16 to Rs 5,927 crore during the third quarter of the current financial year.