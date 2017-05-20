Under Nisaba, Godrej group's new holding firms strengthen capital base

Soon after getting on board, Nisaba Godrej signed key resolutions for Vora Soaps and Godrej Seeds

Soon after getting on board, Nisaba Godrej signed key resolutions for Vora Soaps and Godrej Seeds

The Godrej Group is strengthening the capital structure of its two new holding companies — Vora Soaps and Godrej Seeds and Genetics. Group Chairman Adi Godrej’s daughter Nisaba Godrej, who joined the boards of these companies before taking over as chairman of the listed Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) recently, signed key resolutions, including those amending the memorandum and the articles of these companies and issue of fresh shares. These resolutions have been passed by the shareholders of the respective companies, recent filings with the Ministry of Corporate ...

N Sundaresha Subramanian