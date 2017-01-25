Undercutting rivals in telecom to continue till RJio starts billing

The company will start billing its customers only after its existing users port their numbers to Reliance Jio

Undercutting one another in voice and data tariffs is expected to continue as long as Reliance Jio carries on with the freebies it started giving in order to penetrate the $40 billion telecom sector. Experts say profits of firms will continue to tail off until Reliance Jio starts commercial operations. The company will start billing its customers only after its existing users port their numbers to Reliance Jio and become its primary customers, a Mumbai-based analyst said. At present, Reliance Jio’s more than 50 million users comprise customers of Airtel, Vodafone ...

Megha Manchanda