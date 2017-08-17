Unhedged rupee bets weigh on firms

A four per cent year-on-year appreciation of rupee against the dollar is the latest cause of concern for domestic pharmaceutical companies, which are already battling regulatory challenges as well as drug price erosion in the US and pricing control in India. In fact, their worries could multiply if estimates of further gains in the rupee come true. Companies including Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Dr Reddy's Laboratories earn 40-50 per cent of their revenue from the US, the largest health-care market globally, and are now taking the heat due to ...