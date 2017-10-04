Unified tariff a fresh trigger for GAIL

The proposal by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to put in place a unified tariff for all pipelines is a shot in the arm for GAIL. The stock, which gained nearly six per cent on Friday and another 3.5 per cent on Tuesday to close at Rs 433.60, can see more gains. The Street’s optimism stems from the fact that the new proposal, if accepted, will not only lead to improved tariffs for the company and consequently higher return ratios, but also boost gas demand. Sector regulator PNGRB, has proposed to implement a “unified or ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?