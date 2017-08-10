Union Bank of India Q1 net dives 30% at Rs 117 crore, bad loans rise

The state-run (UBI) reported nearly 30% fall in first-quarter net profit as provisions for remained high.



Net profit fell to Rs 117 crore ($18.27 million), for the three months ended June 30, from Rs 166 crore a year ago, the Mumbai-based bank said on Thursday.



Analysts on an average had expected the bank to report a net profit of Rs 195 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data. Net profit fell to Rs 117 crore ($18.27 million), for the three months ended June 30, from Rs 166 crore a year ago, the Mumbai-based bank said on Thursday.Analysts on an average had expected the bank to report a net profit of Rs 195 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.



As of end-June, gross as a percentage of total loans rose to 12.63% from 11.17% at the end of March, and 10.16% at end-June 2016.



($1 = Rs 64.0400)