Union Bank of India Q1 net dives 30% at Rs 117 crore, bad loans rise

Net profit fell to Rs 117 crore ($18.27 million), for the three months ended June 30, from Rs 166 crore a year ago, the Mumbai-based bank said on Thursday.
Analysts on an average had expected the bank to report a net profit of Rs 195 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
As of end-June, gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 12.63% from 11.17% at the end of March, and 10.16% at end-June 2016.
($1 = Rs 64.0400)
