United Breweries Q3 profit down 32 per cent at Rs 48.49 crore

has reported 31.94 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 48.49 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2016, due to the impact of demonetisation and lower income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 71.25 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 2,230.86 crore for the quarter under review, up 1.20 per cent, as against Rs 2,204.3 crore for the year-ago period, said in a filing.

"Third quarter was adversely impacted by demonetisation, which resulted in both UBL and industry volume down 8 per cent..The unfavorable market conditions combined with impact of demonetisation, excise duty increases in several states and pressure on cost of materials consumed, resulted in drop in UBL's earning and profit," the company said.

On Wednesday, the board of asked to step down as its non-executive chairman following a Sebi order which barred the embattled businessman from holding directorship in any listed company.

In an e-mail to Mallya, United Breweries' Company Secretary said that in the absence of any stay or vacation of the Sebi order, the "board is compelled to request you to step down from the board" with immediate effect.

A copy of the e-mail along with extracts of the minutes of the board meeting has been submitted by the company to the

"The independent directors along with other directors present at the meeting held on February 6, 2017 had resolved not to send the notices and agenda relating to board meetings and/or other privileged information to till such time he obtains stay of the Sebi order," the company added.

The board deliberated on the matter and also reviewed the legal opinions obtained in this regard.

Last month, Sebi had banned Mallya and six former officials of United Spirits Ltd (USL) from securities markets in a case related to illegal fund diversions, while probe is on into the role of auditors and change of control at the company.

Mallya and the six others were also restrained from holding directorship in any listed company.

Earlier, in September 2016, coming out in support of the Mallya, the management had said he would continue as UBL chairman despite reports that had attached his shares in the firm.

Shares of were trading at Rs 800.85 per scrip on BSE, up 0.04 per cent from previous close.