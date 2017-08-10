United Breweries records 10% increase in Q1 profit to Rs 162 cr

-
ALSO READUnited Breweries shares tank 5% as Q4 net profit drops to Rs 6.73 cr Calcutta Stock Exchange's lone battle for survival Bank of India back in black in Q1 at Rs 88 cr on better asset quality BSE to charge transaction fee for each equity trade from Monday MRF shares down nearly 4% as Q1 net plunges 78%
-
United Breweries on Thursday posted 9.9 per cent increase in its profit to Rs 162.14 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2017.
The company had registered a profit of Rs 147.47 crore in the same period a year ago.
The total income from operations of the company increased by about 17 per cent to Rs 3,816.39 crore in the reported quarter compared to Rs 3,258.24 crore in the corresponding period of 2016-17.
Shares of United Breweries closed at Rs 823.85, down by 1.22 per cent compared to the previous close, on BSE today.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU