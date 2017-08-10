Company
Motherson Sumi pluses outweigh the negatives
United Breweries records 10% increase in Q1 profit to Rs 162 cr

The company had registered a profit of Rs 147.47 crore in the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

United Breweries
Shares of United Breweries closed at Rs 823.85, down by 1.22%

United Breweries on Thursday posted 9.9 per cent increase in its profit to Rs 162.14 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2017.

The company had registered a profit of Rs 147.47 crore in the same period a year ago.


The total income from operations of the company increased by about 17 per cent to Rs 3,816.39 crore in the reported quarter compared to Rs 3,258.24 crore in the corresponding period of 2016-17.

Shares of United Breweries closed at Rs 823.85, down by 1.22 per cent compared to the previous close, on BSE today.

