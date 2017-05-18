United Breweries shares tank 5% as Q4 net profit drops to Rs 6.73 cr

It had posted a net profit of Rs 52.37 crore in the same quarter of previous financial year

of fell almost 5 per cent on Thursday after the company reported a significant fall in standalone net profit at Rs 6.73 crore for the fourth quarter of 2016-17 financial year.



After making a weak opening, the stock further tanked 4.98 per cent to Rs 773 on



At NSE, of the company declined by 4.77 per cent to Rs 773.35.



It had posted a net profit of Rs 52.37 crore in the same quarter of previous financial year, the company said in a filing yesterday.



Although the company's net on a standalone basis rose marginally during the period under review, its expenses remained higher compared to the year-ago period.



Net stood at Rs 2,562.03 crore in the last quarter of 2016-17, against Rs 2,494.48 crore in the same period of previous year.



Expenses jumped to Rs 2,554.41 crore from Rs 2,420.55 crore in the said period.

