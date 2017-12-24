Univariety: Helping students pick the right course in college

Students are often influenced by peers or their families while choosing a stream for higher education. Schools want to help students make the right choice because their own brand depends on how their students do in life.

But a school is ill-equipped for such support. Univariety, a start-up, helps a school use its own resources to set up a guidance system by enabling teachers and alumni to digitally engage with students and parents. “We help schools create that digital infrastructure and get their students connected to the right content and people,” ...