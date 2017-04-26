Unocoin, PayUbiz join hands to simplify buying Bitcoins via net banking

-
ALSO READBitcoin start-up Unocoin's API to boost Indian cryptocurrency market Unocoin launches bitcoin app on iOS, Android platforms Prices on Indian Bitcoin exchanges at all-time high of Rs 73,500 per unit Bitcoin steadies after biggest three-day tumble in over two years Bitcoin jumps above $1,000 for the first time in three years
-
India's leading Bitcoin and Blockchain company Unocoin on Wednesday announced taking a step closer towards a frictionless experience in buying Bitcoin for Indians.
Unocoin announced its partnership with PayUbiz, a leading payment gateway, to facilitate Unocoin users in buying Bitcoin using the net banking feature. Set to simplify the entire process of buying Bitcoin, the feature is live on Unocoin.
"With an increasing interest in Bitcoin, this integration will enable Unocoin customer to buy Bitcoin even on a weekend while the manual payment processing is not functional," said CEO and co-founder Unocoin, Sathvik Vishwananth.
To buy Bitcoin using Net Banking, Unocoin users will have to head onto 'Buy Bitcoin' tab and choose 'Netbanking' as the mode of payment along with the required details and confirm the order.
On successfully completing the transaction, the user is credited with their Bitcoin immediately into their Unocoin Wallet. The entire transaction is facilitated by the PayUBiz payment gateway, India's leading payment gateway with PCI-DSS compliance, ensuring complete security of the transactions.
Unocoin had recently launched its mobile app on iOS and Android, which is a full featured mobile bitcoin app.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU