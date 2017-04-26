Unocoin, PayUbiz join hands to simplify buying Bitcoins via net banking

India's leading and Blockchain company on Wednesday announced taking a step closer towards a frictionless experience in buying for Indians.

announced its partnership with PayUbiz, a leading payment gateway, to facilitate users in buying using the net feature. Set to simplify the entire process of buying Bitcoin, the feature is live on

"With an increasing interest in Bitcoin, this integration will enable customer to buy even on a weekend while the manual payment processing is not functional," said CEO and co-founder Unocoin,

To buy using Net Banking, users will have to head onto 'Buy Bitcoin' tab and choose 'Netbanking' as the mode of payment along with the required details and confirm the order.

On successfully completing the transaction, the user is credited with their immediately into their Wallet. The entire is facilitated by the payment gateway, India's leading payment gateway with PCI-DSS compliance, ensuring complete security of the transactions.

had recently launched its mobile app on iOS and Android, which is a full featured mobile app.