UP Investors' Summit: Jio to invest Rs 100 bn in 3 yrs, create 100,000 jobs

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday committed to investing Rs. 100 billion in Uttar Pradesh over the next three years.
"Jio has invested Rs. 200 billion already in the state, and plans to invest another Rs. 100 billion over the next three years.
We aim to bring Jio to every village in state by the end of this year," he said at the Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit here.
Furthermore, the top businessman stated that over 20 million Jio phones will be sanctioned and 100,000 new jobs would be created in Uttar Pradesh, which he said, was India's "most popular state."
"If UP gets up and running, nobody can stop India from being a global superpower. It is a key investment area for us, and hence, we would like to support development at every level," he said. He said that RIL has built world-class digital infrastructure all over India and UP which is the most populous state can soon enough be the Centre of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, within the visionary approach of the PM. RIL has rebuilt the next generation digital communication services to help hospitals, schools, small, medium businesses o grow.
Ambani also extended his commitment to developing the Centre's Namami Gange project to clean River Ganga.
