UPL: Steady outlook after transient hiccups

UPL’s performance for the June quarter (Q1) might have been impacted by many factors, but a 10 per cent volume growth was still encouraging. Revenues of the company were disappointing, as domestic growth came at just four per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), despite the launch of three new products. This was due to the goods and services tax (GST)-led destocking. Its Latin American business grew by six per cent, but was hit by poor commodity prices, high channel inventories, and the drought in Mexico. The European business grew four per cent and was impacted by hot weather ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?