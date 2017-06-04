Upskill to beat IT gloom

Companies and employees must stress continuous skill upgrade to avoid redundancy, lay-off fears

At a time of massive job losses in the much-vaunted Indian IT sector — with the likes of Wipro, Cognizant and Infosys handing out the pink slip to numerous employees in recent months — the need for reskilling workers to avoid redundancy is greater than ever. Companies are adopting automation with an eye on cutting costs. The question is, how can companies help minimise the resulting threat of lay-offs by reskilling employees? In response to queries, a statement from Wipro Limited pointed out that in FY 17, it trained 39,600 employees in digital skills and now has ...

Ritwik Sharma