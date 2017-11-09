US firm acquires majority stake in Ahmedabad-based Motif

JUST IN
BS Reporter  |  Bengaluru 

US based TeleTech Holdings has acquired majority stake in Motif, an Ahmedabad-based digital trust and safety services company serving eCommerce marketplaces for an undisclosed sum.

Serving some of the largest, iconic, online brands in travel, retail and ecommerce across the globe, Motif has been providing essential fraud prevention and community moderation services for more than a decade. Operating out of Ahmedabad, India and Manila, Philippines, Motif has built a performance-driven culture that has earned it a leading reputation in the market, the firm said in a statement. Edelweiss was the sole financial advisor to Motif on this transaction.

 “Increasingly, trust is becoming foundational to maintaining lasting relationships with customers. Our acquisition of Motif provides us with a unique set of proven capabilities to help our clients build engagement with their customers by ensuring online interactions are safe and protected from fraud. The acquisition also adds dynamic digital brands to our client portfolio, deepens our digital and analytics capabilities and expands our footprint in India,” Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TeleTech.

Kaushal Mehta, founder and chief executive officer, Motif said “Our trust and safety services are growing in demand and we are excited to bring our capabilities to new geographies and industries through TeleTech’s exceptional portfolio of blue-chip clients. 

Satyen Shah, Head of Edelweiss Investment Banking said “Globally, the Customer Care Services Industry is going through disruption and every large player in this space is looking to build capabilities in the Digital Trust and Safety services space. Motif partnership with TeleTech is synergistic from the Services, Geography, Customers and Verticals point of view."
First Published: Thu, November 09 2017. 22:30 IST

