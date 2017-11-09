US firm acquires majority stake in Ahmedabad-based Motif

US based has acquired majority stake in Motif, an Ahmedabad-based and safety services company serving eCommerce marketplaces for an undisclosed sum.

Serving some of the largest, iconic, online brands in travel, retail and ecommerce across the globe, has been providing essential fraud prevention and community moderation services for more than a decade. Operating out of Ahmedabad, India and Manila, Philippines, has built a performance-driven culture that has earned it a leading reputation in the market, the firm said in a statement. Edelweiss was the sole financial advisor to on this transaction.

“Increasingly, trust is becoming foundational to maintaining lasting relationships with customers. Our acquisition of provides us with a unique set of proven capabilities to help our clients build engagement with their customers by ensuring online interactions are safe and The acquisition also adds dynamic digital brands to our client portfolio, deepens our digital and analytics capabilities and expands our footprint in India,” Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TeleTech.

Kaushal Mehta, founder and chief executive officer, said “Our trust and safety services are growing in demand and we are excited to bring our capabilities to new geographies and industries through TeleTech’s exceptional portfolio of blue-chip clients.

Satyen Shah, Head of Edelweiss Investment Banking said “Globally, the Customer Care Services Industry is going through disruption and every large player in this space is looking to build capabilities in the and Safety services space. partnership with TeleTech is synergistic from the Services, Geography, Customers and Verticals point of view."