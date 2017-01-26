US MF almost halves value of investment in Flipkart

US-based mutual fund II has marked down the value of its shareholding in e-commerce firm by almost half over a period of one year.

In a regulatory filing on January 24, Fidelity reported value of its 52,096 in at $2.7 million ($2,715,764), or $52.12 per share, as on November 30, 2016.

Fidelity, which holds less than one per cent in Flipkart, in its earlier filing had reported value of its holding at $5,416,421, or $103.96 per share, as on November 30, 2015.

did not comment on the development.

At the same time, Fidelity has reported around 13% increase in its made in online retail major Amazon.

Fidelity reported value of its 281,493 in Amazon.com at $211,280,201 or $750.5 per share as on November 30, 2016.

Fidelity had earlier reported value of its 191,893 in Amazon.Com at $127,570,466 as on November 30, 2015, which is $664.79 per share.